Two buses collide in Chilaw; 16 hospitalized

Sixteen persons have been admitted to the Chilaw General Hospital after a collision of two buses at Bangadeniya area on Chilaw-Puttalam road, early this morning (31).

A private bus en route to Mannar from Colombo had collided with a bus belonging to ‘Janatha Santhaka Pravahana Sevaya’ heading to Vavuniya.

Fifteen persons including the conductor of the private bus and one person from the other bus been hospitalized upon sustaining injuries.

Chilaw Police has arrested the driver of the private bus over the incident and is conducting further investigations.