Two arrested with anti-aircraft ammo

Two persons have been arrested at New Citywatte area in Welipenna, with weapons including live ammunition used for anti-aircraft weapons.

They have been arrested by the Crimes Investigation Unit of Kalutara Division.

Accordingly, a live bullet used for anti-aircraft weapons, 01 Bora 12 firearm manufactured in the USA, 01 ‘Galkatas’ type firearm, 10 bullets used for a Bora 12 gun and 02 knives have been found in the possession of the suspects.

It has been revealed that one arrestee has an ongoing case at the Kalutara High Court over charges of murder.

Reportedly, the arrested suspects are residents of Meegama and Welipenna.

They set to be produced before Matugama Magistrate’s Court.