HMAS Canberra and Newcastle bids farewell to Sri Lanka

HMAS ‘Canberra’ and HMAS ‘Newcastle’ - two of the four Royal Australian Navy (RAN) ships arrived in Sri Lanka as part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2019, set sail from the Colombo harbor yesterday (30th March) on successful completion of their training tour.

Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ship at the harbor premises. Accordingly, all four ships (HMAS ‘Canberra’, HMAS ‘Newcastle’, HMAS ‘Success’ and HMAS ‘Parramatta’) that made Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2019 mission stop in Sri Lanka, have left for their next ports of call.

The crew members of HMAS ‘Canberra’ and HMAS ‘Newcastle’, during their stay in Sri Lanka, engaged in a number of exercises of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2019 and other activities organized by Sri Lanka Navy. The Navy organized a colorful cultural show comprising a wide range of cultural events unique to Sri Lanka and the show was thoroughly enjoyed by the Australian naval personnel. Besides, they played friendly cricket and soccer matches with their Sri Lankan counterparts in Welisara. Meanwhile, a group of personnel from the Sri Lanka Navy got the opportunity to visit HMAS ‘Canberra’ and HMAS ‘Newcastle’ on 24th March.

The Navy Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Jagath Ranasinghe, Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Director General Operations, Niraja Attygalle and a group of senior officers in their retinue made an inspection visit to both ships where they were briefed on the history and operational capabilities of the ships.

Further, the two RAN ships performed a joint naval exercise with their Sri Lankan counterpart; SLNS ‘Sindurala’ while departing the port of Colombo, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.