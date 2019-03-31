Paying salaries of institutes with defeated budget heads is an issue - Wajira

March 31, 2019   04:53 pm

Paying salaries and allowances for the employees of local government institutes and provincial councils for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year has become an issue, stated Minister Wajira Abeywardana.

This is owing to the defeat of expenditure heads of the relevant institutes, according to the Minister of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government.

Stating that these institutes are under the same SLPP who led the defeat of their expenditure heads, Abeywardana says that he surprised of them defeating their own institutes.

The Minister expressed these views at a press conference held in Colombo today (31).

