Over 50,000 persons affected by dry climate

Nearly 56,017 people have been affected by the dry weather conditions prevailing in the island, stated the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The DMC states that the dry weather conditions affecting several districts will continue to prevail. Currently, a dry climate prevails in many areas including Kegalle, Puttalam, Vavuniya, Jaffna, Matale and Kandy districts.

The lack of rainfall in mountainous areas with hydropower plants has severely affected the power generation of the country.

DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said water bowsers were detained to supply water to areas where there is a shortage of drinking water.

However, the Department of Meteorology said that showers or thundershowers are possible at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces and Galle and Matara districts, later today (31).