SLC to hold investigation against Dimuth Karunaratne on DUI

-

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to launch an investigation against Test Cricket Captain Dimuth Karunaratne over the accident caused by driving under the influence of alcohol.

Issuing a statement SLC stated that they will act according to the contract with Dimuth Karunaratne. They stated that future actions with regard to the Cricketer and the incident.

The car Dimuth Karunaratne had been driving had collided with a three-wheeler in Kynsey Road, Borella at around 5.15 am this morning (31). The driver of the three-wheeler was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital over injuries from the accident.

Upon discovery that the Cricket player had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, he was taken under arrest. However, he was released on police bail later in the day.

He will be presented before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, tomorrow (01) and Borella Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.