Fair weather expected over the island

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Monaragala and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-easterly in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankesanthurai via Trincomalee. Winds will be South-westerly in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.