Seized drugs to be destroyed publicly

Nearly 1000kg of drugs seized in raids are to be destroyed at a warehouse in Maguruwela, Kelaniya this morning (01), President’s Media Division stated.

According to the PMD, this measure is being taken under the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena to resolve the question raised by the public regarding the steps taken on the drugs seized by the police.

The President is also slated to observe this event, the PMD said.

The drug hauls will be destroyed by the Police Narcotics Bureau, complying with international standards.

On 15th January 2018, the police had publicly destroyed 926kg of cocaine seized in a raid in 2016.