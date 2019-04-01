Three arrested with Kerala Cannabis in Jaffna

April 1, 2019   09:44 am

Three persons have been arrested last night (31) along with 13kg of Kerala Cannabis in Jaffna.

Jaffna Police said two of the suspects in possession of 12kg of Kerala Cannabis were arrested in Thirunelvely while the other was arrested in Ariyalai area along with 1kg of Cannabis.

The suspects are residents of Valvettithurai and Ariyalai areas in Jaffna, according to the police.

They are to be produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

Officers of Jaffna and Thirunelvely police are conducting further investigations on the incident.

