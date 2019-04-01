Expecting court decision on PC elections - Deshapriya

April 1, 2019   10:03 am

Chairperson of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says he expects a court decision regarding the law applicable to holding provincial council elections.

He points out that the Elections Commission is in agreement to expeditiously hold the election and that this needs the guidance of the court.

The Chairman expressed these views responding to questions of media personnel following an event in Egoda Uyana, Moratuwa.

