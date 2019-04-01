PUCSL allows urgent electricity purchase

-

The Public Utilities Committee of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted permission to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for an urgent purchase of 100MW from the private sector.

The (CEB) had submitted a tender last February for the purchase of 100MW as a solution for the existing power crisis.

Accordingly, the Public Utilities Commission has decided accorded the request of the CEB, says the Corporate Communications Director of the Committee Jayanath Herath.

Purchased 100MW of electricity will be added to the national grid via six sub-grid stations starting from April 20th.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the CEB is preparing to purchase electricity from two other power plants which have supplied electricity to the CEB for a long duration and ended their contract periods.

The CEB will accordingly be rendering 50MW and 25MW from these two power plants to the national grid, and one unit of electricity will cost nearly Rs 23- Rs 25.