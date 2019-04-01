769 kg of seized Cocaine destroyed publicly

-

The stocks of illegal drugs seized by law enforcement agencies in the past are currently being destroyed under the directions and participation of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Accordingly, 769 kg of Cocaine is destroyed at a warehouse in Maguruwela, Kelaniya this morning (01).

According to the PMD, this measure is being taken by President Sirisena to resolve the question raised by the public regarding as to what happens to the drugs seized by the police.

The drug hauls are destroyed by the Police Narcotics Bureau, complying with international standards.

On 15th January 2018, the police had publicly destroyed 926kg of cocaine seized in a raid in 2016.