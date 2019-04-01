Dimuth Karunaratne granted bail

April 1, 2019   12:49 pm

Sri Lanka Test Cricket Captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who was arrested by the police over a case of drunk driving that resulted in an accident, has been granted bail after being produced before the court today (01).

Reportedly, his driving license has been temporarily suspended.

The car Karunaratne was driving had collided with a three-wheeler in Kynsey Road, Borella at around 5.15 am last morning (31).

The driver of the three-wheeler had suffered injuries from the accident and was subsequently admitted to the National Hospital, Colombo.

It was revealed that the Karunaratne had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and accordingly, he was arrested, stated the Police Headquarters.

He was later released on police bail yesterday.

