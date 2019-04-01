Unidentified body found on Peliyagoda pavement

Unidentified body found on Peliyagoda pavement

April 1, 2019   01:30 pm

-

An unidentified body has been found on the pavement on the Colombo-Kandy highway in Peliyagoda Police Division, stated the Police.

Based on a tip-off received by the Peliyagoda Police, the body has been discovered at around 5.40 pm last evening (31).

The deceased is a male about 60 years of age, according to the Police.

Reportedly, the body is currently kept at the Police mortuary in Colombo.

Peliyagoda Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories