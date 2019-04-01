Unidentified body found on Peliyagoda pavement

-

An unidentified body has been found on the pavement on the Colombo-Kandy highway in Peliyagoda Police Division, stated the Police.

Based on a tip-off received by the Peliyagoda Police, the body has been discovered at around 5.40 pm last evening (31).

The deceased is a male about 60 years of age, according to the Police.

Reportedly, the body is currently kept at the Police mortuary in Colombo.

Peliyagoda Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.