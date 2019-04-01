SLFP will not form coalition govt. with UNP - Dilan

-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party, under no circumstances, would not form a coalition government with the United National Party, says Parliamentarian Dilan Perera.

He stated this addressing the media in Badulla area.

The parliamentarian said that President Maithripala Sirisena and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa have not reached a decision on the presidential candidate contesting from the Opposition.

He further commented that the Opposition would not announce the name of the presidential candidate until the UNP announces their candidate for the presidential election.