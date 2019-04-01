Kottawa-Makumbura Multi-Modal Transport Hub opened

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that Sri Lanka needs to take many steps in strengthening the public transport service with new technology.

The President made these re marks participating in a ceremony to vest the Kottawa-Makumbura Multi-Modal Transport Hub, constructed according to the international standard, with the public, yesterday (31).

The Multimodal Transport Center built under the guidance of Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development will provide the public an opportunity to avail services of bus, train and taxi at one place. Passengers traveling by highway buses can interchange to a railway lines or city buses at the center.

The Multimodal Transport Center comprised of LED Panels to apprise the public, Passengers are informed on the locations of busses and trains at any given time through GPS technology, the online booking of tickets, travel in trains and buses can be made by a single ticket, the availability of self-ticket facilities, restaurants and sanitary facilities, banking facilities, bill payment centers. It is significant that all the energy requirements of the center are achieved utilizing solar power. This Centre will follow a formal maintenance and management process.

The President unveiled the plaque to open the Multimodal Transport Center and made an observational tour of it, stated President’s Media Division.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that this is an important step taken towards strengthening the public transport service.

Ven. Dr. Ittapana Dhammalankara Nayake Maha Thera, Ministers and MPs including Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka were present on this occasion.