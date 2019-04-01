ADB grants Rs 60 million to boost primary healthcare

-

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has granted Rs 60 million to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine to improve the primary healthcare facilities in Sri Lanka.

Primary healthcare facilities are essential for achieving sustainable development goals.

Rs 37.5 million would be rendered as a concessionary loan and Rs 12.5 million is to be granted as a remittance while the rest of the Rs 10 million is to be given under the government’s approval.

The project, which covers the Central, North-central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces, is scheduled to conclude in 2023.

The launch of the project and its website would be held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) on 1st of May under the patronage of Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne.