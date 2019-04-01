Six including Nigerians arrested in illegal migration attempt

-

Four Nigerian nationals and two Sri Lankans have been apprehended in a naval patrol while attempting to illegally migrate to India.

Naval personnel attached to a Coastal Patrol Vessel (CVP) belonging to the Northern Naval Command had yesterday (31) spotted a suspicious trawler in the Northern sea, 12 nautical miles north of Talaimannar lighthouse.

Upon searching the trawler the naval personnel had apprehended the four Nigerians aged 26, 27, 32 and 42 years and two Sri Lankans aged 20 and 23 years in the act of illegally migrating to India.

The suspects have been subsequently brought to SLNS Thammannar for medical treatment and preliminary interrogations.

The Sri Lankan suspects are residents of Pesalai in Mannar, the Navy said.

The suspects have been handed over to the Talaimannar Police for further investigations.