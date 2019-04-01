Goldsmith arrested for smuggling gold chains from Chennai

April 1, 2019   05:21 pm

A person has been arrested by the Customs officials attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle in a stock of gold chains.

The suspect, arrested this afternoon (01), is a 40-year-old goldsmith from Kotahena area.

The suspect had arrived from Chennai India via a SriLankan Airlines flight.

Upon inspection, customs officials have been able to discover 05 gold chains weighing 1 kg hidden in his underwear.

The worth of the apprehended gold jewelry is estimated to be nearly Rs 6.8 million, stated the Customs.

The Customs attached to the BIA are conducting further investigations on the matter.

