Embarked on battle against illegal drugs despite the risk on life- President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has said that he took the battle against illegal drugs on his shoulders without considering the risk it has over his own life because he is determined to build an ethical country for the future generation and emphasized that he would carry on this crusade amidst any challenge.

President Sirisena made these remarks addressing an illegal drug prevention program held at Witzwaiyk Garden, Modara under the guidance of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith and with the participation of many distinguished religious leaders yesterday (31), the President’s Media Division stated.

The President has emphasized that he made his operations against illegal drugs since he was Member of Parliament, and added that after he assumed power as the President it was carried on with much strength and vigour.

The President, mentioning that the people of the whole country have joined hands together with the program for the sake of the country, said that the day in which this concept towards a drug-free country becomes a reality is not too far.

All laws and regulations against illegal drugs have been strengthened and the dates to impose the death penalty to the drug smugglers, the President has said.

A special Mass was conducted in the morning to pray for a drug-free country and an exhibit of posters against drug menace and a silent protest against drugs, organized by the Western Province Catholic Church was carried out afterwards. Pageants were also organized by St Anthonies’ Church in Kochchchikade, St Joseph’s Church in Grand Pass, St Mary’s Church in Wattala and other churches at the Witzwayik Garden in Modara. A special awareness program was also held subsequently.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has delivered the special speech. The PMD said.

Ven Kamburugamuwe Wajira Thero and the Mahasangha, Catholic priests, and prelates from other religions, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and ministers, and the public were present in this event, the PMD reported.