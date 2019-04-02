Former Piliyandala OIC arrested over abduction in 2008

-

The assistant police officer of Mannar and former OIC of Piliyandala Police, Upul Alawatte, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (01) in connection with the abduction of a person, the police media spokesperson stated.

The CID has launched an investigation against the assistant police officer over the alleged abduction, torture and forced disappearance of a person who had been under the custody of Piliyandala Police in 31st of December 2008.

He was summoned to the CID to record a statement in this regard, however, following the interrogations he was arrested.

The abducted person is said to be a resident of Piliyandala area, named Sunanda Kandamby.

Mr Alawatte had served as the OIC of Piliyandala police station at the time of the incident.

He is to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (02).