Mainly fair weather to prevail over the island

-

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island, the Meteorology Department stated.

Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 25-35 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Mannar.