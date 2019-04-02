UN torture prevention body to arrive in SL today

-

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today (02).

The purpose of this visit is to examine the treatment of people deprived of their liberty and the safeguards in place for their protection against torture and ill-treatment.

The four-member delegation is slated to conclude the official visit on April 12th.

In the meantime, the delegation will meet government officials and hold discussions with relevant ministries, the Human Rights Commission and civil society organizations.

The delegation will be composed of Victor Zaharia, Head of Delegation (Republic of Moldova), Satyabhooshun Gupt Domah (Mauritius), Petros Michaelides (Cyprus), and June Lopez (Philippines), the OHCHR stated in a press release.

The delegation will also be visiting places of deprivation of liberty and hold discussions on establishing an independent national preventive mechanism in Sri Lanka.