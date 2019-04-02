New traffic plan introduced in Rajagiriya

-

A new traffic plan will be enacted for the buses travelling via Rajagiriya to Colombo starting from today (02), says the Road Development Authority (RDA).

The new traffic plan requires buses plying to Colombo through Parliament Road to enter the Cotta Road at Welikada Junction to reach Ayurveda Junction.

According to the previous traffic plan, buses travelling to Colombo entered the Cotta Road from Ayurveda Junction.

The RDA stated that this plan was introduced as a solution to the heavy traffic congestion that takes place near the Ayurveda Junction.