First-round interviews for executioner post commence today

The first-round interviews for the post of executioner have been scheduled to take place today (02) and tomorrow (03) at the Department of Prisons.

The department had received 102 applications for the post and 79 candidates have been selected for the first-round interviews.

The candidates will initially be directed to a psychological screening and two interviewees will be selected for the post.

The two selected candidates will be assigned to the post after receiving training regarding the post.

Meanwhile, President Maithripala Sirisena is slated to hold a special discussion with the officials of the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms and the Prisons Department this 4.00 p.m. today (02).

The discussion will focus on the security and prevailing issues in prisons, as well as implementing the death penalty on the suspects convicted of drug trafficking.