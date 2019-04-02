Former Prisons Commissioner further remanded

-

Former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who was indicted over the alleged killing of 27 inmates during the prison clashes at Welikada Prison in 2012, has been further remanded until April 16th.

The case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today (02).

The Criminal Investigation Department informed the court that investigations regarding the incident are still ongoing.

Accordingly, the Additional Magistrate ordered to further remand the suspect until April 16th.

The CID was ordered to report the progress of the investigations on that day.