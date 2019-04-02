Avurudu Neketh Seettuwa handed over to the President

-

Avurudu Neketh Seettuwa, the document containing the auspicious times for the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year, was ceremonially handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena today (April 02) at the President’s Official Residence in Colombo.

In keeping with the tradition, this was handed over to the President.

The Avurudu Neketh Seettuwa includes the time of the dawn of the New Year, non-auspicious period prior to the dawn of the New Year and the auspicious time for cooking meals, commence transaction, partake first meal of the New Year, anoint oil and leave for work.

Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Sajith Premadasa, Secretary to the Ministry Bernard Wasantha, Director General of Cultural Affairs Anusha Gokula and others participated on this occasion, the PMD said.