One dead, 25 injured during musical show in Dambulla

One person has died while another 25 sustained injuries due to multiple incidents during the musical show held last night to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre.

A 21-year-old youth, who had been driving without a protective helmet after attending the musical show, has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the back of a lorry. It was reported that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, 25 persons have been admitted to the Dambulla Hospital after sustaining injuries owing to a clash that took place at the musical show, according to hospital sources. The hospital staff stated that giving medical treatments to the injured was difficult as they were heavily drunk at the time.

Early this morning (02), several drunken people were still seeing lying unconsciously at the premises where the musical show was held.

Dambulla Police said the crowd that had attended the musical show have behaved in an unruly manner while being under the influence of alcohol.

Police investigations have been commenced to probe the tense situation that had occurred at the event.