Sarah Hulton appointed British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

Mrs Sarah Hulton OBE has been appointed as the new British High Commissioner to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Mrs Hulton will take up her appointment during August 2019, the UK government’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office said.

“Mrs Sarah Hulton OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in succession to Mr James Dauris who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.”

Hulton most recently served as the FCO’s Deputy Director (Human Resources Directorate) and has also served as Head of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Department and as the Head of Pacific Department in the FCO’s Asia Pacific Directorate.