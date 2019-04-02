-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will definitely be defeated if the two parties do not put forward a common candidate for the Presidential Election, says UPFA MP Mahinda Amaraweera.

The parliamentarian stated this joining the Derana 360° live programme last night (01).

The intention of most of the politicians is to remain in power and some fight to defend power while some fight to gain power, the parliamentarian further said.

In the midst of SLFP and SLPP breaking apart, members of both these parties will join hands with the United National Party, he further said.