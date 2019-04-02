Gazette issued on Rs 25,000 traffic fines

-

The Gazette notification has been issued to increase the minimum fine for 7 types of traffic offences to Rs 25,000.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that the relevant gazette notification was issued at midnight yesterday (01).

The ministry said that the amended fines imposed for new traffic offences will be presented to the Parliament and made law very soon, by amending the Motor Traffic Act.

The ministry says that presently fatal road accidents are mostly caused by the violation of traffic laws and careless driving.

See below for revised traffic fines:

Minimum Fine for 7 Traffic Offences Raised to Rs 25000 by Ada Derana on Scribd