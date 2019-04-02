Major illicit liquor supplier raided in Ja-Ela

-

One suspect has been arrested along with Rs 10 million worth equipment and raw materials used to brew illicit liquor following raids at three storage facilities in the Kalaeliya area in Kandana police division.

Police said that 11.00 a.m. today (02) with the assistance of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) and the Police Special Task Force (STF), based on information received by the officers of the Western Province Intelligence Division.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Henry Harold, 61, a resident of Kalaeliya in Ja-Ela.

The equipment and raw materials seized from the three storage facilities include Yeast worth around Rs 4 million, 200 sacks of sugar each weighing 50kg, 300 gas cylinders, 8 sacks of ammonia urea each weighing 50kg, a polythene bags manufacturing machine worth around Rs 2 million, 40 bundles of polythene bags weighing 100kg in total and 100 steel drums.

Police said that this place has been maintained as the main supply point distributing the illicit liquor manufactured at this location to areas such as Wattla , Ja-ela and Kandana.