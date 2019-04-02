Rotumbe Amila and Janga further remanded

-

Amila Sampath Rathnayake under the alias ‘Rotumbe Amila’, who was deported from Dubai along with the notorious criminal gang leader ‘Kanjipani Imran’, has been re-remanded until April 11th.

The suspect was produced before Morawaka Magistrate Shashika Mithunarachchi today (02).

He was remanded over the attempted murder of a businessman and his assistant at Rotumbe area in Matara.

On 27th October 2018, he had attempted to murder the businessman named Nalaka Pushpa Kumara and his assistant, Jasikandage Nilakga Sandaruwan by opening fire at them inside a shop in Rotumbe area.

‘Rotumbe Amila’ was named as a major suspect in the case as the investigations had uncovered that the hit was ordered from Dubai.

He was arrested along with the drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’in Dubai at a party which involved drugs and deported to Sri Lanka on March 28th.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had arrested him following 14-hour long interrogation.

He was produced before the Morawaka Magistrate’s Court on March 29th and ordered to be remanded until April 2nd.

Meanwhile, Anushka Kaushal under the alias ‘Janga’, who was deported from Dubai along with ‘Kanjipani Imran’, has also been re-remanded until April 11th.