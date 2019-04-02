School term holidays announced

-

The first term of government and government approved Sinhala and Tamil medium schools will end on April 05 (Friday) while the second term will commence on April 22, 2019.

Meanwhile the first term of Muslim schools will end on April 11 while the second term of those schools will commence on April 17.

The Ministry of Education further says that minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed all officials to carry out an island-wide programme to clean up school premises before the first term ends and second term begins to eradicate dengue mosquito breeding areas.