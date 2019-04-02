CEB ordered to appear before court over power cuts

-

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to appear before the court on April 09 over legal action filed by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Legal action had been filed against the CEB for allegedly failing to submit details of scheduled power cuts to the Public Utilities Commission, Ada Derana reporter said.

Last week, the Commission had requested the electricity consumers to submit information related to power interruptions which took place from 18th March 2019, to take necessary actions.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited (LECO) are responsible for continuous electricity supply to the consumers, as the transmission and bulk supply licensee and distribution licensees, it said.

PUCSL had said that regular rotational power interruptions were taking place without prior notice from March 18, 2019, in various parts of the country.

It is the responsibility of the Commission to prevent such power interruptions in the future and to minimize the inconvenience to electricity consumers from such interruptions, it said.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, the regulator of the electricity industry, is responsible to ensure that the CEB and LECO operate in compliance with the conditions of the licensees.