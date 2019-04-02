SLFP still undecided on budget vote

-

UPFA Parliamentarian Shantha Bandara says that no decision was taken regarding the stance of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) on the budget vote during today’s meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting in Colombo, he said that a final decision on the matter would be taken at a meeting on April 04.

Senior member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) today met with party leader President Maithripala Sirisena to discuss various issues including the party’s stance on the vote.

A majority of SLFP members had abstained during the second reading vote on the Budget 2019, leading to the passing of the proposal. However, some MPs of the party had voted against the budget.