SLFP still undecided on budget vote

SLFP still undecided on budget vote

April 2, 2019   10:53 pm

-

UPFA Parliamentarian Shantha Bandara says that no decision was taken regarding the stance of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) on the budget vote during today’s meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting in Colombo, he said that a final decision on the matter would be taken at a meeting on April 04.

Senior member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) today met with party leader President Maithripala Sirisena to discuss various issues including the party’s stance on the vote.

A majority of SLFP members had abstained during the second reading vote on the Budget 2019, leading to the passing of the proposal. However, some MPs of the party had voted against the budget.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories