Sri Lankan caught with Indian passport

Indian immigration officials caught a 38-year-old Sri Lankan national at Kempegowda International Airport while attempting to return to his hometown in Jaffna on a valid Indian passport.

The accused, Vibulanandam Thasara, had been living in Vellore in Tamil Nadu for the past 16 years with his wife, said a senior police officer. Thasara told officials that he came to India in 2002 on a tourist visa and settled in Vellore. He got a job in a photography processing unit and later married a local woman in 2005.

In 2018, Thasara obtained an Indian identity card allegedly using forged documents and successfully applied for a passport from the regional passport office.

He was booked under various sections of the Foreigners Act and also under the Passport Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Source: The Hindu

