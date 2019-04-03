Supplementary estimate tabled to offset defeated expenditure heads

April 3, 2019   10:40 am

A supplementary estimate has been submitted to Parliament to cover the defeated expenditure heads of the two ministries, Ada Derana reporter said.

The expenditure heads for the departments and institutes that come under the Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government and the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development were defeated on March 28th.

The expenditure head for Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government had received only 23 votes in favour and 38 votes against. It was defeated by majority votes of 15 parliamentarians.

The expenditure head for Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development has also been defeated by 14 majority votes. It had received only 24 votes in favour, while it received 38 votes against it.

