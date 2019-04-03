Man cut to death inside three-wheeler

April 3, 2019   11:32 am

A person has been found inside a three-wheeler with cut wounds, at Illukketiya Junction in Thiniyawala, stated the police.

The victim had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to Meegahatenna Hospital, according to the police.

The deceased is identified to be a 55-year-old male from Gulanawatte area in Pelawatte.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim had been carrying Rs 30,000 with him in the three-wheeler to buy goods for his shop when he was attacked and robbed.

The murder suspect has not been identified yet and Thiniyawala Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

