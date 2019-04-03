Govt. responsible for defeated expenditure heads - Rajitha

-

The governing party should take the responsibility of defeating the expenditure heads for two ministries at the Committee Stage Debate, says Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

The minister stated this addressing a press conference held at the Department of Government Information yesterday (02).

Stating that everyone in the government should be held responsible for the defeated expenditure heads for the two ministries, the minister said, however, the parliamentary tradition is to request for a vote on the expenditure heads at the party leaders’ meeting that is held prior to the session.

Minister Senaratne said there are accusations against certain ministers for not being present in the Chamber during the debates of expenditure heads for their respective ministries. “However, I was present for the debate of expenditure heads for the Health Ministry until the end and even the Opposition commended it,” he added.