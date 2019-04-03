-

The strike action launched by all doctors and other health officials of Uva Province, protesting against the Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake for scolding the Badulla Divisional Medical Officer in a defamatory manner, has entered its second day.

Reportedly, all hospitals of Uva Province are engaged in the trade union action, today (03).

The doctors say that they will continue the strike action if the Chief Minister does not apologize for his behavior.

The strike action has completely interrupted all activity at hospitals in Uva Province.

The staff of Demodara Hospital including the nursing staff and drivers joined the trade union action launched yesterday (02) and withdrew from services.

Nearly 21 trade unions including the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Uva Provincial Medical Officers’ Association have joined the strike.