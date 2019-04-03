Cabinet approval to reconstruct Deegavapi Stupa

Cabinet approval to reconstruct Deegavapi Stupa

April 3, 2019   01:40 pm

-

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to reconstruct the ancient Deegavapi Maha Stupa located in Ampara district.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approval was given for the proposal presented by Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Sajith Premadasa to procure the special type of bricks required to re-construct the stupa.

The Cabinet also approved the minister’s proposal to render the manpower of Sri Lanka Army for the reconstruction of the stupa.

Deegavapi Stupa, built by King Saddhatissa, was declared an archaeological protected monument in 1947.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories