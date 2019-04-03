Cabinet approval to reconstruct Deegavapi Stupa

-

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to reconstruct the ancient Deegavapi Maha Stupa located in Ampara district.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approval was given for the proposal presented by Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Sajith Premadasa to procure the special type of bricks required to re-construct the stupa.

The Cabinet also approved the minister’s proposal to render the manpower of Sri Lanka Army for the reconstruction of the stupa.

Deegavapi Stupa, built by King Saddhatissa, was declared an archaeological protected monument in 1947.