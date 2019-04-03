Special bus service for Avurudu season

Special bus service for Avurudu season

April 3, 2019   01:51 pm

-

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has taken measures to operate a special bus service from the 8th of April for the New Year festive season.

Its Timetable Manager Sajeewa Diluksha said that the service will be operated up until the 18th of April.

He said that 1487 additional buses will be deployed for the convenience of commuters heading to their hometowns during the festive season.

This bus service will be arranged paying particular focus to Colombo, Hatton, Kandy, Ampara, and Batticaloa areas, he further said.

Meanwhile, the SLTB has taken measures to operate special bus services on the Southern Expressway and the Katunayake Expressway as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories