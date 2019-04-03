Special bus service for Avurudu season

-

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has taken measures to operate a special bus service from the 8th of April for the New Year festive season.

Its Timetable Manager Sajeewa Diluksha said that the service will be operated up until the 18th of April.

He said that 1487 additional buses will be deployed for the convenience of commuters heading to their hometowns during the festive season.

This bus service will be arranged paying particular focus to Colombo, Hatton, Kandy, Ampara, and Batticaloa areas, he further said.

Meanwhile, the SLTB has taken measures to operate special bus services on the Southern Expressway and the Katunayake Expressway as well.