Mohamed Siyams brother attacks journalist at airport

April 3, 2019   03:27 pm

Mohamed Siddick Mohamed Siyam was deported from Dubai yesterday (02) along with another suspect named Weerasinghage Lanka Sajitha Perera and subsequently arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) upon arriving in the country.

The duo, arrested in Dubai along with the notorious drug kingpin “Makandure Madush” at a party that involved drugs, were interrogated by the CID for over 18 hours.

However, the CID had released Mohamed Siddick and decided to produce Lanka Sajith before the court.

Meanwhile, a tense situation has arisen at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) premises as the brother of Mohamed Siyam had attacked the camera of a media person who attempted to interview him regarding Siyam’s deportation.

