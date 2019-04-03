Police fire tear gas at protesting students

April 3, 2019   04:11 pm

Riot police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting university students near the Parliament Roundabout at Battaramulla, Ada Derana reporter said.

A group of university students had launched the protest near the Parliament Roundabout based on several demands including the increase of the intake to the Sabaragamuwa University’s Social Sciences and Languages Faculty.

The protesters marched from near the Ayurveda Junction in Rajagiriya towards the Parliament.

Police had temporarily closed the Parliament Road from Polduwa Junction due to the demonstration while this had resulted in severe traffic congestion  in the area and nearby roads.

Police resorted to using tear gas and water cannons as the students attempted to push through the police barricades near the entry to the Parliament Road.

