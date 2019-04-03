Rishad says even 20 million signatures will not faze him

-

Minister Rishad Bathiudeen says that not just one million, even if 20 million signs against him, he will not give up the fight against the Wilpattu lie.

The Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development stated this at a function held Kalmunai.

He points out that people of the North suffered from the war and was driven away from their homes by terrorists. However, certain monks and so-called organizations see these people settling back at their homelands in the wrong way.

“They are trying to set fire to this whole country. If these people didn’t take the side of the Army instead of the terrorists back then, this country wouldn’t be this peaceful today. I would like to ask those who are trying to stir up racism by falsely charging about Wilpattu, why they dislike seeing people in this country living peacefully?” says Bathiudeen.

He further said,” Now there is an ongoing campaign to collect one million signatures against me and my people and calling to protect Wilpattu. Wilpattu is fine. The conservation of Wilpattu is carried by the Department of Forest Conservation and other relevant institutes. It doesn’t need these racist acts.”

Bathiudeen said that not just one million, even if 20 million signs are collected, they will not give up the fight against this Wilpattu lie.

“I request the journalist gathered here to go to Wilpattu and talk to the people there. Then you will know that these racists groups are wailing over nothing”, he added.