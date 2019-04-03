Social dialogue on deforestation is lacking - Harin

April 3, 2019   04:46 pm

The ongoing deforestation is a result of the lack of social dialogue regarding the issue, says Minister Harin Fernando.

The minister stated this addressing the ‘April Cool’ green project organized by the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports at the Technical College in Homagama.

He further said social media should not be used to insult anyone or to criticize their faults but to make a positive change in society.

Minister Fernando added that it is necessary to start acting towards creating a social change via social media platforms.

