Govt. to buy private land for resettlement

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to secure funds to purchase lands from private owners to resettle displaced people from North and East.

The proposal was presented by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs.

The government says that the resettlement of the displaced persons has become a serious issue due to the lack of sufficient state-owned lands in the Jaffna District.

Accordingly, the necessary private lands will be purchased based on the Chief Valuer’s valuation for these resettlements.

There are nearly 577 families who have been displaced during the North-East conflicts, at 25 welfare centers and out of those, 381 families have been identified as landless families.