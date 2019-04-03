SC orders demolition of Nugegoda Royal Institute building

-

The Supreme Court today ordered the Urban Development Authority (UDA) to take steps to demolish and remove the building housing the Royal Institute International School located at Chapel Road in Nugegoda, within the next 3 months.

The court also ordered the Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Municipal Council to annul the approval granted to the institution to operation at the location in question.

This verdict was delivered by a three-member judge bench comprising Justices Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and L.T.B. Dehideniya on a fundamental rights (FR) petition filed 16 residents of Chapel Road, Nugegoda.

The petitioners state that the international school’s building has been constructed in an illegal manner and therefore requested the court to order its removal.