Heat Advisory issued for several districts

The Department of Meteorology has issued a heat advisory for most parts of North-western, Western and Southern Provinces and Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, and Monaragala Districts during tomorrow (04).

The heat index, the temperature felt on the human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level in those areas, stated the Department of Meteorology.

The Department of Meteorology says that the temperature in these areas could rise up to between 32 and 41 degrees Celsius.